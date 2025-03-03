CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,149,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 118.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $80.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,389 shares of company stock worth $1,455,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.54.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

