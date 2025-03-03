Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cencora were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 6,855.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 338,452 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,077,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 308,773 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,771,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,867 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR stock opened at $253.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

