Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s share price fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.70 and last traded at $98.59. 2,517,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,853,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Celestica Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $53,965,221.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,981,670.76. This trade represents a 45.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,170,944.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,608,649.66. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,804,000 after buying an additional 5,574,342 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,846,000 after purchasing an additional 975,163 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,572,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,877 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 5,976.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,463,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,723 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,622,000 after purchasing an additional 494,542 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

