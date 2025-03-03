CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 26,408 shares.The stock last traded at $28.40 and had previously closed at $28.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $951.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32.

The CCM Global Equity ETF (CCMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invest in equity securities across all market capitalizations from around the world, including emerging markets. CCMG was launched on Jan 18, 2024 and is issued by CCM.

