Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,335,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,861,000 after buying an additional 174,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,810,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $414.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $410.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.61. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.00 and a 52-week high of $445.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.