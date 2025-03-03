Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Has $592,000 Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,648,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,137,000 after purchasing an additional 343,875 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,575,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 139,429 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,600,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,144,000 after purchasing an additional 65,108 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,110,000 after acquiring an additional 694,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,981,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 213,511 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $32.11.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

