Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,147,000. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.39 and its 200 day moving average is $174.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $277.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

