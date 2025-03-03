Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Down 29.3% in February

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CARV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.68% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

