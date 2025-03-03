Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.06.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $233.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.76 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.75, for a total transaction of $2,007,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,961,222.75. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.30, for a total transaction of $6,107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,956.10. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,629 shares of company stock valued at $30,866,419 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

