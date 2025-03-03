CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,425,000 after buying an additional 282,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,193,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,228,000 after acquiring an additional 36,959 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,642,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 2,883.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,379 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $82.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $91.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,771.80. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

