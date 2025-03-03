Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.8 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $129.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.25. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

