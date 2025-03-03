Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $233,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.73.
State Street Price Performance
Shares of State Street stock opened at $99.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average of $93.71. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.
State Street Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.
Insider Transactions at State Street
In related news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
State Street Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than State Street
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.