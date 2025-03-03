Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Bought by Financial Council LLC

Financial Council LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,488 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises approximately 19.4% of Financial Council LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Council LLC owned 1.09% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $37,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,973,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,536,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,936,000 after purchasing an additional 732,035 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 699,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 551,749 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,335,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 480,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,648,000.

CGGO opened at $29.66 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

