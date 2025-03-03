Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.49, but opened at $18.01. Capital Clean Energy Carriers shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 553 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCEC shares. Raymond James began coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Get Capital Clean Energy Carriers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.