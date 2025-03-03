Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 880 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $8,055,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $246.04 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $277.08. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total transaction of $15,193,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,514,907.30. This trade represents a 28.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total transaction of $3,925,805.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,648.30. This represents a 41.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.