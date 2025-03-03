Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,913 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,957,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,881,000 after buying an additional 586,545 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,688,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,544,000 after buying an additional 456,991 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,095,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,911,000 after buying an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

