Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $62,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

DG opened at $74.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

