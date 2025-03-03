Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,518,000 after purchasing an additional 652,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after buying an additional 267,723 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after buying an additional 240,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $86.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.