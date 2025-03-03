Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $116,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC stock opened at $215.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.44. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.66 and a 52 week high of $222.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

