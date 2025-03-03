Canadian Stocks To Watch Today – March 3rd

CSX, Celsius, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Canadian Natural Resources, and Molson Coors Beverage are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in companies that are based in Canada and are traded on Canadian stock exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). They provide investors exposure to the Canadian economy, including its various sectors such as natural resources, finance, and technology, while also carrying inherent market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,992,849. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ CELH traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,672,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,435,450. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE CP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 981,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,828. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.15. 1,587,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,401,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.45. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.68. 640,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,381. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18.

