Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,712 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,069.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

