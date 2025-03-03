Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $990.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. Canada Goose has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $14.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,554,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,750 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,251,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,702,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,403,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,769,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

