Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Camden National Price Performance

CAC opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $50.07.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Camden National will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Camden National by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

