California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $42.58 and last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 131644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Resources news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. The trade was a 34.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in California Resources by 44.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

