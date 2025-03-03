Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,915 ($49.35) and last traded at GBX 3,908.80 ($49.27), with a volume of 22072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,860 ($48.66).

Caledonia Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,685.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,523.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caledonia Investments

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider William Wyatt acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,800 ($47.90) per share, for a total transaction of £5,130 ($6,466.66). Corporate insiders own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.

Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.

We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

