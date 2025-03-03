Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.20.

NYSE:CABO opened at $260.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Cable One has a 12-month low of $250.08 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cable One by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

