Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Free Report) by 661.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,232 shares during the quarter. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for 0.6% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

BRNY opened at $42.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

