Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Issues Earnings Results

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.62), Zacks reports. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BUR stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.

Insider Activity at Burford Capital

In related news, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $43,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,164.29. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $1,314,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,606,422.85. This represents a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

