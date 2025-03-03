Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Issues Earnings Results

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 194.30 ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bunzl had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.82%.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 3,099.55 ($39.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,896 ($36.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,732 ($47.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,364.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,427.29. The company has a market cap of £10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNZL. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.30) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,980 ($50.17) to GBX 4,150 ($52.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,375 ($42.54).

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.