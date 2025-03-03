Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brunswick by 17.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,010,000 after purchasing an additional 452,116 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1,120.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 354,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after purchasing an additional 325,574 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,400,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 683,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,328,000 after buying an additional 228,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Brunswick by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after buying an additional 222,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BC opened at $60.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.69. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

