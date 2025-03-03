Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $30.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,627,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,838,000 after acquiring an additional 49,553 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,472,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,524 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth about $42,331,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 294.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 86,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 64,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.25. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

