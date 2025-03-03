Brokerages Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Target Price at $8.10

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

BGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 744,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 267,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,132,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 405,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 872,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 79,226 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGS opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $529.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $551.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.95 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.90%.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

