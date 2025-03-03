Brokerages Set Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX) PT at $20.00

Shares of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

BBNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Beta Bionics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Beta Bionics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BBNX

Insider Activity

Beta Bionics Trading Up 5.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Hadley Harbor Aggre Wellington acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,901,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,327,183. This trade represents a 34.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mike Mensinger acquired 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $566,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 59,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,323. This trade represents a 129.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of BBNX opened at $20.97 on Monday. Beta Bionics has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Beta Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beta Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beta Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.