Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $199.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.35. The firm has a market cap of $934.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.