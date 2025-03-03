Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 59,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 122,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 146,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 52,197 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

