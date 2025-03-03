Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after buying an additional 28,427 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

