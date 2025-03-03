Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,495 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $136,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 17,018.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,610,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,064,179,000 after buying an additional 3,327,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,111,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,702,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,655,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,601,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,549 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,640,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE V opened at $363.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on V. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
