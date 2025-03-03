Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,089 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after buying an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,435,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in PayPal by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after buying an additional 2,689,162 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 21.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,356 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

