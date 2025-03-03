Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $542,000 Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,867 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CACI International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $334.29 on Monday. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $588.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.49 and its 200-day moving average is $455.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.92.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

