Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in AAON by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,866,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,310,000 after purchasing an additional 525,132 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 330,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,014,000 after buying an additional 238,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,729,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,509,000 after acquiring an additional 151,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,615,000 after acquiring an additional 150,207 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,164,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,986. This trade represents a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,052.42. This trade represents a 54.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $76.80 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $144.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.18.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

