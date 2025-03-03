Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $837,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 298.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $292.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.