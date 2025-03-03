Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,092,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,044,000 after buying an additional 576,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Cognex by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $110,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Cognex Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $32.80 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

