Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in GMS by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $79.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

