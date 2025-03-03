Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,936,000 after purchasing an additional 307,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $708,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,399,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $489.71 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.22. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.