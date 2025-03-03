Brian Puffer Sells 9,794 Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) insider Brian Puffer sold 9,794 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,414 ($30.43), for a total value of £236,427.16 ($298,029.95).

The Weir Group Stock Performance

The Weir Group stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,464 ($31.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,244,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,289.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,173.94. The Weir Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,817.50 ($22.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,474.24 ($31.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The firm has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The Weir Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Weir Group PLC will post 136.0509554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,075 ($26.16) to GBX 2,300 ($28.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

