Bravias Capital Group LLC Takes Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in The GEO Group by 98.8% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

