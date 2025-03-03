Bravias Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,124 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Bravias Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.6 %

COST opened at $1,048.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $982.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $938.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

