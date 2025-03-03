Bravias Capital Group LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quantum-Si by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 145,091 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 210.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 133,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quantum-Si

In other Quantum-Si news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 3,506,267 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $11,710,931.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. The trade was a 73.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quantum-Si Stock Up 2.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of QSI stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $196.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

