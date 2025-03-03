Bravias Capital Group LLC Invests $297,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $597.04 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.38. The company has a market capitalization of $593.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

