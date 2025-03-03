Bravias Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 82,992 PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC owned about 0.18% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 158,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 113,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $2,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

